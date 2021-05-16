Sports Illustrated home
BREAKING: Panthers Sign Safety Delano Hill

The Panthers make several roster moves on Sunday.
Author:
Publish date:

Sunday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that they have signed veteran safety Delano Hill after working out with the team this weekend.

Hill was drafted in the 3rd round by the Seattle Seahawks back in 2017 out of Michigan and played a limited role on the Seattle defense over the last four years. He spent the majority of his reps on special teams but with the lack of depth that Carolina has at safety, he will have every opportunity to earn a solidified role on Phil Snow's defense.

The Panthers also announced that they signed defensive end Kendall Donnerson. The team waived kicker Matt Ammendola, DT P.J. Johnson, and LB Daniel Bituli as corresponding moves.

