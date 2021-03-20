BREAKING: Panthers Sign TE Dan Arnold

The Carolina Panthers desperately needed to address the tight end position this offseason after a year where the tight ends were virtually a non-factor in the passing game. Earlier in the week, Chris Manhertz signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, making the tight end spot an even bigger need.

Friday night, Peter Schrager of FOX Sports reported that free agent TE Dan Arnold and the Panthers have agreed on a two-year, $6 million deal.

Arnold began his career with the New Orleans Saints before being acquired by the Arizona Cardinals. He provides depth at the tight end position but is not going to be the No. 1 guy. With that said, he is coming off of the best year of his career, hauling in 31 receptions for 438 yards, and four touchdowns.

Carolina will almost certainly still consider selecting a tight end in next month's draft.

