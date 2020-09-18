BREAKING: Panthers Sign WR Hakeem Butler to Practice Squad

Former 4th round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver Hakeem Butler, has signed with the Panthers' practice squad.

Butler is a big, physical receiver (6'5", 227 lbs) and can go up and get the ball. He was a big red zone threat during his college days at Iowa State and was highly regarded as one of the top receivers in the Big 12 Conference. In his final year with the Cyclones, he totaled 60 receptions for 1,318 yards and nine touchdowns. Butler also averaged 22 yards per reception during that season, becoming one of the biggest deep ball threats in the country in 2018.

Butler has yet to make his NFL debut as he spent the entire 2019 season on the injured reserve list after suffering an injury to his finger in preseason action. The injury was listed as an avulsion fracture.

There's no question that Butler has the talent and the tools to be successful at the NFL level. If he can catch onto things pretty quickly, there's a good chance we will see him suit up this year for the Panthers.

As a corresponding move, Carolina released defensive lineman Myles Adams from the practice squad.

