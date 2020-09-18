SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

BREAKING: Panthers Sign WR Hakeem Butler to Practice Squad

Schuyler Callihan

Former 4th round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver Hakeem Butler, has signed with the Panthers' practice squad.

Butler is a big, physical receiver (6'5", 227 lbs) and can go up and get the ball. He was a big red zone threat during his college days at Iowa State and was highly regarded as one of the top receivers in the Big 12 Conference. In his final year with the Cyclones, he totaled 60 receptions for 1,318 yards and nine touchdowns. Butler also averaged 22 yards per reception during that season, becoming one of the biggest deep ball threats in the country in 2018.

Butler has yet to make his NFL debut as he spent the entire 2019 season on the injured reserve list after suffering an injury to his finger in preseason action. The injury was listed as an avulsion fracture.

There's no question that Butler has the talent and the tools to be successful at the NFL level. If he can catch onto things pretty quickly, there's a good chance we will see him suit up this year for the Panthers.

As a corresponding move, Carolina released defensive lineman Myles Adams from the practice squad.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Panthers Feel Confident in Ability to Slow Down Tampa's Trio of Tight Ends

This week will be a stiff challenge for the Panthers defense

Schuyler Callihan

Matt Rhule Talks Panthers Emergency Quarterbacks

Three key names were mentioned for this role

Jason Hewitt

by

PanthersAnalyst

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 9/17

Full list of injuries the Panthers are currently dealing with

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

WEEK 2 PREVIEW: Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carolina looks to upset the Bucs in week two

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

What if Kawann Short is Ruled Out for Sunday's Game?

Carolina may be without their best defensive lineman in week two

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

Carolina Panthers 9/16 Injury Report

Donte Jackson and Kawann Short are the two names to watch on this week's injury reports

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

Dennis Daley Seems Doubtful for Week Two

Matt Rhule said Schofield will return against the Bucs

Jason Hewitt

by

PanthersAnalyst

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Buccaneers

Carolina and Tampa Bay are getting set for week two

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Release K/P Kaare Vedvik

The Panthers no longer have the versatile kicker on their practice squad

Schuyler Callihan

Hot Clicks: Top Panthers Stories From the Weekend

Looking at some of the most viewed Carolina Panthers stories from the last few days

Schuyler Callihan