BREAKING: Panthers Sign WR Pharoh Cooper

For third consecutive day, the Carolina Panthers add to their wide receiving corps with the addition of Pharoh Cooper. The Havelock, NC native agreed to a one-year deal and will add some depth to the room.

Cooper was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams, where he spent the first three years of his career. He has since spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals where he was primarily used a kick and punt returner.

Cooper will get some looks at receiver, but expect most of his production to come from the special teams unit. In 2017 with the Rams, he returned 32 punts for 399 yards with an average of 12.5 yards per return. He also returned 34 kicks for 932 and a touchdown, averaging 27.4 yards per return.

