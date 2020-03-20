AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

BREAKING: Panthers Sign WR Pharoh Cooper

Schuyler Callihan

For third consecutive day, the Carolina Panthers add to their wide receiving corps with the addition of Pharoh Cooper. The Havelock, NC native agreed to a one-year deal and will add some depth to the room.

Cooper was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams, where he spent the first three years of his career. He has since spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals where he was primarily used a kick and punt returner. 

Cooper will get some looks at receiver, but expect most of his production to come from the special teams unit. In 2017 with the Rams, he returned 32 punts for 399 yards with an average of 12.5 yards per return. He also returned 34 kicks for 932 and a touchdown, averaging 27.4 yards per return. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Did the Panthers Mishandle the Cam Newton Saga?

The former NFL MVP and Panthers legend deserved a much better exit than he received.

Jason Hewitt

by

DonDon864

Is Teddy Bridgewater A Franchise Quarterback?

Can Bridgewater come in and be the face of this franchise?

John Pentol

by

spemmar

Teams with the Best Odds to Land Cam Newton

Newton awaits his new destination, but where will it be?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Queen 57

Cam Newton to the Washington Redskins? It Might Happen

The former Panthers quarterback could end up in D.C. with his old head coach

Schuyler Callihan

by

Cflo25

David A. Tepper Foundation Donates $2.65 Million To Help With COVID-19 Response

In response to the recent coronavirus pandemic, Panthers owner David Tepper and his foundation donated more than $2.65 million to several foundations across the Carolinas.

Jack Duffy

The Panthers Lead The NFL In Salary Cap Dead Money

The team leads the league with nearly a whopping $34.5 million.

Jason Hewitt

by

ScottKennedy

Panthers' Cam Newton Expected To Be Released

After failing to find a trade partner for Cam Newton, the Panthers' quarterback will likely get released.

Jack Duffy

by

Patriots1223

Why Cam Newton Won't Get Traded For Much Value

Where could Cam Newton end up?

John Pentol

BREAKING: Panthers to Sign Former Saints Receiver

Another name added to the mix at receiver for the Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Panthers Release Eric Reid

Surprising move here by Carolina

Schuyler Callihan

by

Samp66