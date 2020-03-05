AllPanthers
BREAKING: Panthers to Sign Browns DL Chris Smith

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a one year deal with Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Chris Smith, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Smith has spent the majority of his six year career as a reserve player off of the bench, but with the Panthers expecting to lose several key contributors on the defensive line, this could be a chance for Smith to shine. 

Smith is a native of Mount Ulla, North Carolina, which is roughly 35 miles from uptown Charlotte.

