BREAKING: Panthers to Sign Browns DL Chris Smith

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a one year deal with Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Chris Smith, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Smith has spent the majority of his six year career as a reserve player off of the bench, but with the Panthers expecting to lose several key contributors on the defensive line, this could be a chance for Smith to shine.

Smith is a native of Mount Ulla, North Carolina, which is roughly 35 miles from uptown Charlotte.

