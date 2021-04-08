BREAKING: Panthers to Sign CB A.J. Bouye

Wednesday night, it was reported by Mike Klis that the Carolina Panthers are finalizing a deal with free agent veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye.

The 29-year-old will help stabilize the Panthers' cornerback room which also includes Donte Jackson, Rashaan Melvin, Troy Pride Jr., and Stanley Thomas-Oliver III. Bouye only appeared in seven games this past season after dealing with a shoulder injury and then a concussion later on in the year.

Prior to his one season with Denver, Bouye spent three years with the Houston Texans and three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars. During his stint in Jacksonville, Bouye was considered one of the top cornerbacks in the entire league. In 2017, he was named a Pro Bowler after registering 56 tackles, six interceptions, and 18 pass deflections.

