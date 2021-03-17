Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Search

BREAKING: Panthers to Sign LB Haason Reddick

Carolina makes another big move on the defensive side of the ball.
Author:
Publish date:

Wednesday evening, the Carolina Panthers bolstered their linebacking corps first by signing former Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman. Now, the team reportedly has a one-year, $8 million deal with former Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Reddick has had a lot of ups and downs throughout his four-year NFL career but is coming off his best season yet. This past season, Reddick finished with 63 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and 15 tackles for loss. He has the ability to play both inside and outside along with being a stand-up edge rusher.

The addition of Reddick turns the Panthers' pass rush into a strength with he and Brian Burns on the field at the same time. 

Reddick played for Panthers head coach Matt Rhule for four years at Temple and emerged into one of the best pass rushers in the nation. During his senior year, he totaled 65 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks on his way to being the 13th overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15376631_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Panthers to Sign LB Haason Reddick

USATSI_15214530_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Panthers to Sign LB Denzel Perryman

USATSI_15032520_168388579_lowres
News

REPORT: Rasul Douglas Likely to Move on From Panthers

USATSI_11345629_168388579_lowres
GM Report

80 Prospects in 80 Days: Vanderbilt DE Dayo Odeyingbo

USATSI_14991546_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Possible Destinations for WR Curtis Samuel in Free Agency

USATSI_15215162_168388579_lowres
News

REPORT: Saints to Sign Former Panthers FB Alex Armah

USATSI_15248476_168388579_lowres
News

REPORT: TE Chris Manhertz to Sign with Jaguars

USATSI_11349704_168388579_lowres
GM Report

80 Prospects in 80 Days: USC DL Jay Tufele