BREAKING: Panthers to Sign LB Haason Reddick

Wednesday evening, the Carolina Panthers bolstered their linebacking corps first by signing former Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman. Now, the team reportedly has a one-year, $8 million deal with former Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Reddick has had a lot of ups and downs throughout his four-year NFL career but is coming off his best season yet. This past season, Reddick finished with 63 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and 15 tackles for loss. He has the ability to play both inside and outside along with being a stand-up edge rusher.

The addition of Reddick turns the Panthers' pass rush into a strength with he and Brian Burns on the field at the same time.

Reddick played for Panthers head coach Matt Rhule for four years at Temple and emerged into one of the best pass rushers in the nation. During his senior year, he totaled 65 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks on his way to being the 13th overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

