BREAKING: Panthers Trade Down in 2nd Round for a 2nd Time

A trade has been made!
After already trading down once in the 2nd round, the Carolina Panthers have traded down once again - this time with the Cleveland Browns.

Panthers receive:

59th pick

89th pick

Browns receive: 

52nd pick

113th pick

Earlier in the 2nd round, the Panthers traded the 39th & 151st picks to the Chicago Bears in the 2nd round in exchange for the 52nd, 83rd, and 204th picks.

Several offensive tackles have come off the board which may indicate that the Panthers may be looking at another position or the tackle that they like is sliding down the draft. It'll be interesting to see what the Panthers do at No. 59 if they choose to actually make the pick.

