BREAKING: Panthers Trade for Jets QB Sam Darnold

Monday evening, the Carolina Panthers struck a deal with the New York Jets to acquire quarterback Sam Darnold in exchange for a 2021 6th round pick, 2022 2nd round pick, and a 2022 4th round pick, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Last season, Darnold threw for 2,208 yards and nine touchdowns while completing 59% of his passes. For his career, Darnold has tossed for 8,097 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions.

Darnold may own a 13-25 record as a starter in the NFL, but he did not have much help surrounding him in New York and didn't have the proper tutelage from the now-fired Adam Gase. He brings a little more flexibility to the offense with his ability to scramble out of the pocket and pick up yardage on the ground. He's rushed the ball 114 times for 417 yards and five touchdowns in his career, including a 5.9 yards per carry average in 2020.

This move likely spells the end of the road for Teddy Bridgewater after just one season in the Queen City. Carolina will almost certainly look to trade him in exchange for a mid-round pick.

