BREAKING: Panthers Trade OL Greg Little

Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that they have traded offensive lineman Greg Little to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2022 7th round pick.

Little was drafted in the 2nd round by the Panthers in the 2019 NFL Draft and had hopes of him locking down the left tackle spot for years to come. Unfortunately, Little never panned out and was unlikely to have much of a role on this year's team.

The Panthers also placed CB Troy Pride Jr. on injured reserve.

