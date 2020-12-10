BREAKING: Rhule Does Not Expect Christian McCaffrey to Play This Week

It has been a tough season for not only the Carolina Panthers (4-8), but also for Panthers' running back Christian McCaffrey who has already missed nine games this season. Now, it's looking more and more like he will be out for his fourth consecutive game this week.

"I do not expect him to play, but I'll continue to monitor it," Rhule said in Thursday's press conference.

McCaffrey first went down in week two vs Tampa Bay with a high ankle sprain, an injury that forced him to miss six games. He then returned for a road contest vs Kansas City and combined for 151 total yards of offense and two touchdowns prior to exiting the game on the final drive with a shoulder injury. The shoulder injury has kept him on the shelf for the past three games, but it's a new thigh/quad injury that could keep him out of the lineup this week vs Denver.

McCaffrey was limited in Wednesday's practice but did not participate in practice on Thursday.

