BREAKING: Stephon Gilmore Finds a New Home

As expected, Stephon Gilmore will not be a Carolina Panther in 2022 as he will be signing with the Indianapolis Colts on a two-year deal, per multiple reports.

Earlier this offseason, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer told the media that if it were possible he would love to have both Donte Jackson and Gilmore back. "I'd love for them both to be here because I think they're both valuable players for us. Donte, I thought, had one of his best years in the NFL this year. Stephon is so smart and is so good for that room. He has a really special skill set. I don't know what those numbers are going to be yet but we'll work through that."

Just a few weeks ago, Fitterer was asked if the two sides have had any conversations on a new deal to which he responded, "Yeah. As a matter of fact, Dan Morgan and I and our wives were at dinner last Friday night and Steph came up and met us and brought his son up. We just had dinner, we talked and the door is still open. It was a really good talk and much like Cam, he's looking for the right situation and these guys are highly competitive guys. They want to start. They want to win. They want to compete at the highest level. But the door is open for us."

Gilmore was traded to the Panthers in 2021 by the New England Patriots in exchange for a 1st round pick. The Rock Hill, South Carolina native spent one year with his hometown team and recorded 16 tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups, and one tackle for loss.

