BREAKING: Tre Boston Resigns with Carolina

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers will be bringing back one of their top pieces in the secondary in Tre Boston as the two sides have agreed to a three-year, $18 million deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

This deal is front loaded for Boston as he will receive $9.5 million in the first year of the new contract. 

Boston has seen a vast difference in his second stint with the Panthers as he as not only seen more playing time, but is the glue that holds the backend together for Carolina. In 2019, he finished with 68 tackles, three interceptions and 11 pass deflections.

This is big news for the Panthers as they have already lost James Bradberry to the New York Giants and are extremely young and thin in the secondary. The Panthers will also have to make a decision on Ross Cockrell and if they decide to move on from him, expect another move or two to be made in the next week to add help in the secondary. 

What do you think of the Panthers resigning Tre Boston? Was it the right move? The right amount of years or money? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss with fellow Panther fans!

