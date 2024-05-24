Bryce Young Labeled a 'Tier 6' QB by PFF
In 16 games as a rookie, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young completed 315-of-527 passes for 2,877 yards and eleven touchdowns to ten interceptions. Those numbers don't move the needle on the scale of optimism, but as you already know, it wasn't the most ideal situation he was placed in.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus took that into consideration and gave him a pretty fair ranking, putting him 25th overall in the league and in the sixth tier alongside Anthony Richardson (Colts), Drake Maye (Patriots), Jayden Daniels (Commanders), and Will Levis (Titans).
"Young’s rookie season was, well, about as bad as it gets. His 52.6 passing grade ranked 41st among qualifying quarterbacks, and his 27.6 passing grade under pressure was the worst in the league.
"The Panthers' situation was equally as bad as it gets, so it’s hard to put all of that on Young. He was brilliant at Alabama, but there clearly wasn’t any confidence for him in 2023 in Carolina to replicate it. His overall athletic deficiencies (size and strength) were glaring last season. More confidence and better decision-making can get Young on the right track. 2024 will be an important evaluation season for the former No. 1 pick."
Quarterbacks Young ranks ahead of include Daniel Jones (Giants), Aidan O'Connell (Raiders), Gardner Minshew (Raiders), Sam Darnold (Vikings), J.J. McCarthy (Vikings), Jarrett Stidham (Broncos), and Bo Nix (Broncos).
