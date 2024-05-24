Which Panther Could Be a Pleasant Surprise in 2024?
All eyes in Carolina will be on second-year quarterback Bryce Young in 2024 and rightfully so. However, there are a handful of players that are either overlooked, written off, or are in need of a big year to secure their future with the organization.
Earlier this week, we posted a poll on X asking who will be the Panthers' biggest surprise (in a good way) this upcoming season. 32% of voters say tight end Tommy Tremble, 31.1% for wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, 19.4% for outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, and 17.5% for cornerback Dane Jackson.
Mingo is certainly one to watch. Although he didn't have a great rookie campaign and the additions of Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette will certainly eat into his targets, he can still serve as a quality No. 4 option at the position behind the aforementioned names and Adam Thielen. Heck, maybe adding to the room will get more out of Mingo. Sometimes a guy needs to take a back seat to take the next step in his development. If we're being honest, Mingo was thrown into the fire a year ago and was being asked to fill a role he wasn't quite ready for.
Ultimately, I believe the fans got it right. Tremble is due to have a breakout year and what a better year to do so than the final year of your rookie contract? Ja'Tavion Sanders may be viewed as the future at the position because of his hands, but he has a long, long ways to go as a blocker before closing the gap on Tremble as an all-around tight end. Tremble has been in a new offense virtually every year he's been in the league and hasn't had quality quarterback play to this point. Despite being in the league for three years he's only 24, so there's still plenty of time for him to grow into a complete player.
