NFL.com Names Panthers' Biggest Offseason Priority in 2024
Bryce Young didn't have much to work with in 2023 and as a result, the early narrative is that the Carolina Panthers picked the wrong guy. While CJ Stroud had a phenomenal rookie campaign and will likely continue to be a top-tier quarterback, Young can close the gap when dealt a fair hand. Fortunately for him, the Panthers hired the perfect man for the job in Dave Canales.
NFL.com's Kevin Patra recently listed the biggest offseason priority for all 32 NFL teams and for Carolina, it's all about ramping up Young's development.
"The Panthers' offseason moves highlighted a desire to improve the supporting cast for the second-year QB. Carolina spent big money to upgrade the interior of the offensive line in hopes that the shorter Young would have better pockets to throw from. They traded for veteran receiver Diontae Johnson and moved up to select WR Xavier Legette in the draft's first round. The Panthers also added second-round running back Jonathon Brooks and athletic fourth-round tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders. On paper, the situation has been bolstered. It's on coach Dave Canales and his staff to develop an offense that maximizes Young's attributes. The coach was hired for his work with Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield the past two years. The Panthers need the same magic to dig Young out of his rookie misery."
What I'd like to add here is don't expect some meteoric rise from Young in 2024, although it's entirely possible. Instead, the expectation should be that he gradually develops into the guy everyone thought he would be when drafted first overall a year ago. Show glimpses of being a top of the league quarterback while producing consistent, yet positive results week after week. If the Panthers get that out of him this season, they'll feel much better about where they stand heading into the future.
