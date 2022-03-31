BREAKING: Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians Retires

Just as soon as we all thought the coaching changes were done in the NFL heading into the 2022 season, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians elected to hang it up and call it a career, according to Peter King of NBC Sports.

Arians spent eight years as a head coach in the NFL but before landing his first full-time gig with the Arizona Cardinals, he led the Indianapolis Colts to a 9-3 record as the interim to Chuck Pagano. During his three seasons in Tampa Bay, he went 31-18 and won a Super Bowl in 2020.

Arians isn't totally stepping away as he will move into a front office role with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay will promote defensive coordinator Todd Bowles as head coach.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.