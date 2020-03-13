Cam Newton to the Raiders?

Ah, yes, another day, another Cam Newton trade rumor.

The uncertainty surrounding Newton’s future in Carolina is not only unfair to him, but unfair to the rest of the players on the team who have formed close relationships with him over the years.

As many of you have probably figured out by now, I’m a believer in the Panthers needing to keep Newton in order to have success. However, rumors continue to swirl round and round and this time, it’s a bit of an unusual one.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Newton will eventually land with the Las Vegas Raiders at some point this off-season.

"If he is healthy this is a great fit. (Jon) Gruden knows all of these quarterbacks from studying them and meeting them at ESPN. I could see him buying low on Cam. He's ready to move on from (Derek) Carr. The Panthers need draft picks and the Raiders have plenty." I have heard similar sentiments from other well-connected sources about this proposition and have yet to encounter a trusted source in the NFL who believes Carr will be back with the Raiders,” La Canfora said.

During all of the rumors that have floated around, the only true destination that has made sense is the Chicago Bears. Now, the Raiders are an option? I recognize that they may be moving on from Derek Carr, but I don’t see the fit, nor do I see them taking a quarterback who has had several injuries over the last few seasons.

If the Raiders made a deal for Newton, the Panthers would certainly receive some draft capital, but will it be enough? Or will Carolina accept a deal that only brings back a couple mid-round picks?

One thing is certain — IF Carolina does indeed begin to actively shop Newton, they must be aggressive. Newton, when healthy, can make just about any fringe playoff team a legitimate contender.

That being said, Carolina must ensure that they maximize their return in any potential deal. Would this sort of trade lead to other Panther stars being traded? There’s a real possibility that it could lead to a domino effect.

How would you feel about a potential deal that would send Newton to the Raiders? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!