Cam Newton's Younger Brother Transfers to Auburn

Jason Hewitt

After entering the NCAA transfer portal from Howard University, Caylin Newton will be following his older brother's footsteps by playing quarterback at the University of Auburn. Newton made the announcement via Twitter: 

Newton established success early at Howard by becoming the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference's Rookie of the Year in 2017. He threw for 2,432 yards and 13 touchdowns. He rushed for 753 yards and 12 touchdowns as well. These statistics might remind you of someone very significant to the Carolina Panthers. He followed that season in 2018 by winning the conference's Offensive Player of the Year award after throwing for 2,629 yards and 22 touchdowns and rushing for 504 yards and 4 touchdowns. Newton played in four games in 2019 before announcing that he will be entering the transfer portal.

In an interview with The Undefeated, Newton's father, Cecil Newton, provided some context behind his son's transfer:

“We didn’t start the season with the intent to redshirt him,” Cecil Newton said. “After a long pause and a lot of meditation, and some circumstances that are not to be discussed, we decided it was best for him to consider taking a new direction.”

Caylin Newton said that he wanted to "compete at the highest level and compete for a championship" in the interview, and he will have a great opportunity to do so in the highly competitive SEC. Auburn already has an established quarterback in Bo Nix, but it will be interesting to see Newton shake things up in that quarterback room this season.

