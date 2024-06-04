Canales' Analysis: Depth on the Edge, Injury Updates + More
Miles Sanders not going through practice
"Miles has a little something in his heel that flared up on him a couple weeks ago, so we're just trying to be really cautious with that. He's been doing some running on the side, some treatment and all that. He's here. He's locked in."
Eku Leota/Luiji Vilain getting an opportunity with veteran edge rushers out
"It's huge. So these are two guys that were with us, so some carry over there just as far as going over calls and getting lined up properly. So both of those guys being around and being familiar with the terminology is really critical for us, especially with DJ (Johnson) being out right now and then Jadeveon (Clowney) of course, just not being here right now."
How they're managing practice with few edge rushers
"All these guys know how to play with pads but we don't really know what we have until we get into those competitive settings together as a group, communicating and talking through stuff. Of course as we add players back in during our minicamp and during our training camp that's an opportunity for us to get the communication that we want. But in the meantime, what an opportunity for the guys that are here every day, that are hearing the messaging, and not just offensively or defensively, but from me and what we want to be as a team. I really thank the guys that are here."
DJ Johnson's injury status
"Working through some different things. He had some complications with a quadricep tendon rupture. So he had a repair and there was some different things they had to clean out, so it's kind of like this back and forth just trying to get him as healthy as we can so we can get him on the field and get him back up to full speed."
Any improvement in Bryce Young's footwork
"It all starts with our feet. It all starts with the rhythm and timing of our passing game. Whether it's understand our play-actions or in the gun with our drop back passes. So we're looking for that rhythm that fits the pass concepts, so I think for the first phase where we're really just doing individual drills and we're not quite into the team settings, it's hard to really visualize himself other than watching things we've done in the past. As we've been able to be on the field in phase two and now into OTAs being able to see those concepts come to life with different coverages, different pressures, different types of receivers - that's where the growth has really started to happen for Bryce, and even Andy (Dalton)."
