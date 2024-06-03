C.J. Stroud Tells Story About '42' from the Panthers
Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud was already entering the October 29th game against the Carolina Panthers with a chip on his shoulder after they passed on him with the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He got even more riled up when Panthers' safety Sam Franklin Jr. had some words for him after scoring a touchdown.
Stroud told the story in a recent episode on the Million Dollaz Worth of Fame podcast when asked what the craziest thing ever said to him in a game was.
"Hmm...I can tell you about what one of my teammates said about somebody else. So we played the Panthers and this is hilarious. Tytus (Howard), our right tackle, he's crazy, he's funny. So we're playing the Panthers and it's fourth and one on the goal line. We call QB sneak and I sneak it in. Mind you, I'm already hot because the Panthers didn't draft me, so I'm like alright, I'm about to show these cats. And for some reason, we just didn't mesh well that day. I only threw for like 140 yards, like lowest in my career it was crazy. And they wasn't even nothing. So I score, I throw the ball, and I'm talking to the crowd going crazy and then bro came and said, 'CJ, you ain't even like that' and I don't even know bro's name. He was a safety, (number) 42. And Tytus was like, 'Shut up! Why your side tooth missing?' His grill was gone. He didn't say nothing the rest of the game."
