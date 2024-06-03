First Look at Proposed Renovations for Bank of America Stadium
Bank of America Stadium first opened its doors in the fall of 1996 and has served as the home of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC. Since it was first built, the stadium hasn't experienced much change. There have been a few tweaks here and there over the years, but nothing like Tepper Sports & Entertainment and the City of Charlotte are hoping to accomplish in the near future.
Monday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers revealed a first look at the proposed renovations in a post on X.
"Bank of America Stadium has been a special place for our Panthers, and now Charlotte FC, fans for nearly 30 years," said Carolina Panthers team president Kristi Coleman in the news release. "While Bank of America Stadium has solid infrastructure, investments are needed to ensure that our decades-old venue continues to deliver the best experience for our players, fans, and community."
According to the release, Tepper Sports & Entertainment will put forth a total investment of $688+ million while the City of Charlotte will have a fixed investment of $650 million. New seating in addition to improved lighting, sound system, video boards, and a reimagined South Lawn Pavilion area are just a few highlights of the proposed plan.
The Charlotte City Council will review the proposal over the coming weeks. A potential start date for construction was not provided and will likely remain TBD until the proposal is approved.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Who is the Panthers' Most Underappreciated Player?
With Aaron Donald Retired, Derrick Brown Can Become NFL's Top Interior Defender
Jaycee Horn Still Rated a Top Corner Despite Injury-Filled Start to Career