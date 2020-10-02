Moments ago, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the media that star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) will be a game-time decision this Sunday vs the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers have struggled defending the pass through the first three weeks of the 2020 season, sitting 25th in passing yards allowed per game (258.3). DeAndre Hopkins has got off to a red hot start with his new team, hauling in 32 receptions for 356 yards and a touchdown. Hopkins leads all NFL wide receivers in receptions and yards and it's the least bit surprising.

If the Cardinals are without Hopkins, you have to think it elevates the Panthers' chances of actually coming out with a win. However, there are several other playmakers that defensive coordinator Phil Snow has to account for, but having Hopkins sidelined would certainly make it a lot easier.

Should Hopkins give it a go, you will likely see a combination of Donte Jackson and Rasul Douglas covering him. Jackson has been playing at a high level over the past couple of weeks and has snagged an interception in two straight games. If he is able to keep Hopkins in check, this could be the ultimate sign of Jackson taking that next step in his development toward being a true No. 1 corner.

The Panthers and Cardinals are set to kickoff this Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX.

