AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Carolina Panthers 2019 Position Review: Wide Receivers

Schuyler Callihan

Despite the Carolina Panthers having a revolving door at the quarterback position in 2019, the wide receiver unit held up to their end of the bargain as best as they could. While the unit still has plenty of room for growth, there is a lot of promise for the future with D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel. However, for this group to take the "next step", they'll need to grow chemistry with one quarterback and one that can stay healthy. Certainly, the Panthers best hope would be to have Cam Newton return for the final year of his contract and avoid injuries. Regardless of who the quarterback is for next year and beyond, the Panthers have some intriguing young weapons to build around.

D.J. Moore

Analysis: Moore has proven himself as someone Carolina can build the offense around just two years into his NFL career. He emerged as a go-to target in 2019 and if he continues to develop at this rapid pace, he will be a Pro Bowler in no time. The Panthers need to do everything in their power to keep the former first round pick as a building block for the future. 

2019 Stats: 87 receptions, 1,175 yards and four touchdowns.

Contract: Four years, $11.1 million (rookie contract, will become unrestricted free agent in 2023).

Curtis Samuel

Analysis: The former 2017 2nd round pick hasn't lived quite up to expectations, but has shown his versatility in the running game and on kickoff returns. Expect Samuel to make a huge leap in 2020 with another year of experience under his belt.

2019 Stats: 54 receptions, 627 yards and six touchdowns.

Contract: Four years, $6.4 million (rookie contract, will become unrestricted free agent in 2021). 

Jarius Wright

Analysis: He's never been a number one or two option in the passing game at the NFL level, but he does provide a good option in the rotation. His first year in Carolina went much better than what he produced on the field in 2019. Wright's catch rate dropped from 72.9% in 2018 to 48.3% in 2019. There may be better options in free agency and I'm not so sure the Panthers mind going in a different direction.

2019 Stats: 28 receptions, 296 yards and zero touchdowns.

Contract: Three years, $4.2 million (contract has expired, Wright has become an unrestricted free agent).

Brandon Zylstra 

Analysis: The jury is still out on whether or not Zylstra can develop into a third or fourth option in the passing game at the NFL level. In 2019, he only appeared in eight games and wasn't much of a factor. 

2019 Stats: Eight receptions, 146 yards and zero touchdowns.

Contract: Three years, $1.7 million (will become a restricted free agent in 2021). 

Chris Hogan

Analysis: The seasoned veteran spent most of his NFL career being one of Tom Brady's targets during their many Super Bowl runs. Hogan hasn't been able to stay on the field the last three years or so, which has caused his numbers to drop drastically. If he can return to form, he could certainly help the younger receivers mold their game. 

2019 Stats: Eight receptions for 67 yards and zero touchdowns

Contract: One year, $1.4 million (contract has expired, Hogan has become an unrestricted free agent).

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could the Panthers Trade Up for Joe Burrow?

Rumors circulating that Burrow might want to play somewhere other than Cincinnati

Schuyler Callihan

by

MichaelEdits

Panthers Take Defensive Star in Latest Sports Illustrated Mock Draft

A look at who the Panthers are projected to take in the latest SI.com mock draft

Schuyler Callihan

Did Bruce Irvin Just Hint That He's Leaving the Panthers?

The Panthers don't want to get into a bidding war for Bruce Irvin

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Signing Bradberry is a Must

Carolina will have their hands full resigning James Bradberry

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Big Board: DL Javon Kinlaw Draft Profile

An inside look at the South Carolina star defensive lineman

Schuyler Callihan

Who Do the Panthers Select in Mel Kiper's New Mock Draft?

Another mock draft has been released by Mel Kiper

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Panthers to Give Inside Look Behind Luke Kuechly's Retirement

The Panthers are set to give you a behind the scenes look at Kuechly's announcement

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Big Board: Isaiah Simmons Draft Profile

An in-depth look at Clemson star Isaiah Simmons

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Greg Olsen Signs With a New Team

The former Panther now has a new home

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Big Board: TE Thaddeus Moss Draft Profile

An inside look at what the LSU tight end brings to the table

Schuyler Callihan