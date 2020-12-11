Carolina Panthers Activate Three From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Panthers get some key players back ahead of Sunday's game.

Friday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that linebacker Shaq Thompson, WR Curtis Samuel, and rookie defensive lineman Derrick Brown have all been activated from the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

These three were part of the eight players that were placed on the COVID list on Monday. Rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and offensive tackle Greg Little were recently activated but remaining on the list are WR DJ Moore, DT Zach Kerr, WR Ishmael Hyman, DL Bruce Hector, and P Michael Palardy.

The Panthers and Broncos are set to kickoff this Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS.

