Carolina Panthers Activate Three From Reserve/COVID-19 List
Friday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that linebacker Shaq Thompson, WR Curtis Samuel, and rookie defensive lineman Derrick Brown have all been activated from the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.
These three were part of the eight players that were placed on the COVID list on Monday. Rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and offensive tackle Greg Little were recently activated but remaining on the list are WR DJ Moore, DT Zach Kerr, WR Ishmael Hyman, DL Bruce Hector, and P Michael Palardy.
The Panthers and Broncos are set to kickoff this Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS.
