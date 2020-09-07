ROSTER MOVE: TE Colin Thompson Added to Panthers 53-Man Roster

On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers cut tight ends Colin Thompson and Temarrick Hemingway leaving just two tight ends on the roster. Monday morning, the Panthers re-signed Thompson and placed him on the team's 53-man roster, per team release.

Thompson recently spent time with the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL and prior to that, he was with the New York Giants in training camp in 2017 and the Chicago Bears' practice squad in November. Thompson played for Matt Rhule at Temple from 2014-16 and was mainly used as a blocking tight end. He only had 19 receptions for 208 yards and one touchdown in his collegiate career.

He will be the team's third string tight end behind Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz, but will likely be used a fair amount in short yardage situations to help create push up front.

As a corresponding move, the Panthers have moved wide receiver Keith Kirkwood the injured/reserve list. Rhule said last week that he is been dealing with a shoulder clavicle injury and is expected to be out at least 2-4 weeks.

