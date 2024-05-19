Carolina Panthers Breakout Candidates for 2024
After a 2-15 season, an argument can be made that every single player on the Carolina Panthers' roster - aside from Derrick Brown - could be a potential breakout candidate. But to narrow the focus a bit, I hone in on three players.
QB Bryce Young
This is the most obvious choice, right? Last year's number one overall pick finally gets some help with solidified interior protection and dynamic playmakers at both receiver (Xavier Legette, Diontae Johnson) and tight end (Ja'Tavion Sanders). Maybe the biggest part of it? Having a coaching staff that's all on the same page, preaching the same message. That alone will accelerate Young's development.
LT Ikem Ekwonu
After an average rookie year and a disappointing year two, nearly everyone is writing Ickey off. I understand the concern, but this could be the perfect offense for him to flourish in. If Dave Canales holds true to his word about being stubborn with running the ball, this is right up Ekwonu's alley. Not to mention, having a rock solid left guard lining up beside him will go a long way as well. Ekwonu has the talent and the work ethic to bounce back and I believe he could do so in a big way in 2024.
CB Jaycee Horn
In some ways, it's kind of taking the easy route by picking Horn as a potential breakout player. However, the injury history suggests it's no certainty that he will ever live up to his full potential. He's had some bad luck throughout his first three years in the league, but if luck is on his side in 2024 he could establishing himself as one of the top young corners in the NFL.
