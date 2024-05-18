Carolina Panthers OT Named One of NFL's Most Underrated Players
When you've been a part of a losing team for the better part of your career, it can be hard to gain recognition around the league as one of the top players at your respective position.
Carolina Panthers right tackle Taylor Moton knows all about that as he's been one of the most consistent players on not only the o-line but the entire roster since he came aboard in 2017. Unfortunately, Moton has experienced just one winning season in the NFL and that was during his rookie campaign when he filled in as a rotational/depth piece.
As bad as Carolina's offensive line was in 2023, Moton still performed at a high level, particularly later in the year. Zoltán Buday of Pro Football Focus labeled him as the most underrated player on the Panthers' roster and it's hard to disagree.
"Admittedly, there were not many bright spots on the 2023 Carolina Panthers. However, overlooking the entire roster makes Moton, who once again performed at a high level, quite underrated. In fact, from Week 10 on, Moton was the fifth-highest-graded offensive tackle in the NFL. He also earned the highest pass-blocking grade among all right tackles during that span."
Aside from doing his job exceptionally well (allowing just eight sacks since the start of 2020) Moton has been extremely durable. He's appeared in all of the 115 possible games since he was drafted and has made 99 straight starts. Sometimes going unnoticed as a lineman can be a good thing.
