PFF Picks Panthers QB Bryce Young as a Breakout Candidate
It's safe to say the Carolina Panthers didn't get a fair assessment of their No. 1 overall pick from the 2023 NFL Draft, Bryce Young, thanks to the talent surrounding him and all the drama that ensued throughout his rookie year.
Having multiple voices in his ear certainly impacted his performance, but more importantly his development as a quarterback. The good thing is, he now has the QB whisperer in his corner in Dave Canales.
In a recent article on Pro Football Focus, Bradley Locker tabbed the second-year quarterback as the potential breakout candidate for the Panthers.
"He might feel like the obvious choice, but Young should be in a considerably better position to succeed this year. Carolina added three weapons in WR Diontae Johnson, WR Xavier Legette and TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, plus beefed up its interior offensive line with Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis.
"Factor in Dave Canales — who has resuscitated several notable QB careers — and it’s hard not to be bullish about Young in Year 2. We saw glimpses of his talent in the later weeks of the year, in which Young’s 74.5 overall grade from Weeks 15-18 ranked 16th among quarterbacks who dropped back at least 100 times."
As I've stated numerous times this offseason, Young doesn't need to be superman in 2024. He doesn't need to try and catch up to CJ Stroud. He just has to take steps in the right direction and show flashes of being a franchise quarterback.
