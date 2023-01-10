Carolina Panthers Coaching Search Tracker

It's going to be a busy offseason for the Carolina Panthers as they have a lot of key decisions that need to be made. First and foremost, it starts with finding the right guy to become the team's next head coach.

In the last 48 hours, there have been a handful of names that have been linked to the Panthers' head coaching vacancy some of which already have interviews scheduled, others are expected to interview. Here is a rundown of who those "candidates" are.

Steve Wilks - Carolina Panthers interim head coach

After what Steve Wilks did in his 13 weeks in charge of the team, there is a strong belief from those within the locker room that he is the right man for the job. He took a team that was dead in the water that had no direction and had them two wins away from an NFC South championship and a playoff berth. Wilks has seen both the good and the bad in Carolina and if there's one guy that knows how to get this organization back to its winning ways, it's Steve Wilks. According to multiple reports, Wilks is set to interview for the job today.

Ken Dorsey - Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator

Dorsey got his start in coaching with the Panthers back in 2013 as the quarterback's coach - a position he held for five seasons. In 2018, he took a brief break from coaching to become the assistant director of athletics for the sports program at Florida International. The following season, he returned to the NFL, reuniting with Sean McDermott in Buffalo to be his quarterback's coach. Dorsey has had a big impact on the development of Josh Allen, who was once viewed as a project. Now, he's one of the best signal callers in the entire league. Once Brian Daboll took the New York Giants head coaching gig, Dorsey was promoted to offensive coordinator. The Bills are 2nd in the NFL in scoring averaging 28.4 points per game. Carolina has requested to interview Dorsey, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Frank Reich - Former Indianapolis Colts head coach

Reich couldn't get the quarterback position right while in Indianapolis and because of it, the Colts decided to move in a different direction. He did, however, help build the Colts' roster into one of the best in the AFC. Unfortunately, injuries and inconsistent QB play were the team's downfall. In four-plus years as the head man, Reich compiled a 40-33-1 record. Like the two names mentioned above, Reich has a Panthers background, albeit one year. Reich was actually the first starting quarterback in the team's history, starting three games during the inaugural season in 1995. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the two are scheduling an interview.

Ben Johnson - Detroit Lions offensive coordinator



Is there a better story this season than the Detroit Lions? Well, maybe Seattle, but the Lions would be a close second and Ben Johnson has a big hand in that. Detroit's offense went to a whole new level this year unexpectedly with Jared Goff at quarterback. The Lions rank 5th in scoring (26.6 ppg), 4th in total offense (380 ypg), 8th in passing (251.8 ypg), and 11th in rushing (128.2 ypg). The 36-year-old is a Carolina guy through and through. He was born in Charleston, South Carolina, grew up in Asheville, North Carolina, and attended the University of North Carolina. The Panthers have submitted a request to interview Johnson, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Jim Caldwell - Former Indianapolis Colts & Detroit Lions head coach

Caldwell is a well-respected coach in the NFL thanks to what he has done with guys such as Peyton Manning (Colts), Joe Flacco (Ravens), and Matthew Stafford (Lions). In his two stints as a head coach, Caldwell combined to go 62-50, including taking the Colts to a Super Bowl in his first season on the job in 2009. For an organization that has struggled on the offensive side of the ball, particularly at quarterback, Caldwell makes sense. FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday that Caldwell would be interviewing with Carolina.

Shane Steichen - Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator

Steichen is going to be a very popular candidate in the coaching carousel this offseason with many NFL teams viewing him as one of the top young offensive minds out there. He helped develop Justin Herbert during his rookie year with the Chargers and has done a remarkable job with Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia. Although everyone wants to talk about the quarterbacks, Steichen places an emphasis on running the ball. The Eagles finished the season ranked 5th in rushing, averaging 147.6 yards per game. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers have submitted a request to Philadelphia for an interview.

Mike Kafka - New York Giants offensive coordinator

Kafka is a name that many aren't all that familiar with but he has a pretty good resume, to say the least. After serving as a quality control coach in 2017, Kafka was promoted to be the quarterback's coach of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018, also the first full year that Patrick Mahomes started in the league. He worked with Mahomes through the 2021 season before accepting the offensive coordinator role with the Giants, helping lead them to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Daniel Jones struggled with consistency during his first three years in the league and some wondered if he would remain a part of the Giants' future. Kafka has had a big part in developing Jones and helping him turn in a career year, completing 67% of his passes and throwing for a career-high 3,205 yards and just five interceptions (career low). According to Tom Pelissero, the Panthers have submitted a request to interview Kafka for the head coaching position.

