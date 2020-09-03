Tepper Talks Possibility of Contract Extension for GM Marty Hurney

Panthers GM Marty Hurney is in the final year of his current contract and there has been a lot of speculation as to whether or not he will be around beyond the 2020 season.

Hurney is serving his 2nd stint as the Panthers' GM and although he has had some success, many of his teams have underperformed during his leadership.

Wednesday afternoon team owner David Tepper was asked if the two had begun any sort of contract negotiations.

"There's been too much to do to have those conversations," Tepper said. "You should ask me that question later on. Marty and I are very concentrated on doing as much as we can — and obviously Coach Rhule — in getting this football team in shape and making sure we keep the players safe and healthy and starting the season. And that's all we care about right now."

To be fair, Tepper is right. There's really not much time to get into contract talks when the season is steadily coming upon us and the concern should be placed about how to field a team if an outbreak occurs in the locker room, scouting college players, and so on.

Tepper likes to be active in helping put together a successful product, but when it comes to the decision making, Tepper said that it is all coming from Hurney.

"Unless something is really, really crazy, which there hasn't been anything really crazy, I'm not going to get involved in it. They are the guys that are running the football team and I talk to them all the time. When I have discussions with them, it's more process and about how we are doing things versus individual players. It's more about how the business is being managed and how the team can be better managed."

Since Tepper has taken over ownership of the team, Ron Rivera has been fired as head coach, quarterback and face of the franchise Cam Newton was released, veteran tight end Greg Olsen was released, and linebacker Luke Kuechly elected to retire. There are several other moves that have occurred, but those are the big four. This is virtually a whole new version of the Carolina Panthers with the exception of Marty Hurney.

Contract talks between Tepper and Hurney may begin later this season, but as of right now, the focus is being placed on the team and rightfully so.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.