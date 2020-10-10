Carolina Panthers' Defensive Keys to the Game vs Falcons

Week five will feature an NFC South divisional showdown between the 2-2 Carolina Panthers and the 0-4 Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers are coming in hot after two straight victories. The Falcons have had a tough start to the season allowing teams to come from behind and beat them. This is a huge game for Carolina and one that can not be taken lightly despite the opposition's recent struggles. The Panthers lost their first divisional matchup of the year to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers so they cannot let this one slip away if they hope to remain in the mix of things in the South. The defense will need to limit the big plays of the talented Atlanta offense.

Here are our three keys to the game for the Panthers' defense:

Keep the Falcons' receivers contained

It is well known that the Falcons have one of the best wide receiver duos in the entire NFL. Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley can stretch the field and change the trajectory of a game with just one big play. Julio Jones is currently listed as questionable for the game on Sunday so that is something to keep an eye on. Regardless if Jones plays or not, Atlanta loves to throw the ball deep and they do it very well. Expect the Panthers to use S Tre Boston and Jeremy Chinn over the top to limit the those receivers from getting any deep looks. Keeping Ridley and Jones in front of them and not allowing them to get vertical will be a major key to winning this game.

Apply consistent pressure on Matt Ryan

The Panthers were able to rattle Arizona Cardinals mobile quarterback Kyler Murray last week. This week they face quite the opposite style of QB in Matt Ryan who is looking to stay in the pocket. The best way to keep the Falcons aforementioned playmakers from getting open down the field is to make sure Ryan doesn't have enough time in the pocket to throw it deep. Carolina dialed up some creative blitz packages last week and they will need to do the same if they hope to keep the Falcons from putting up a lot of points.

Win the turnover battle

Games against division rivals are usually extremely close. Both teams are familiar with one another and they know each others strengths and weaknesses. Close games are more often than not won by the team that does not turn the football over. If the Carolina defense can force a turnover or two they will have a much better chance at controlling this game. Atlanta's offense has only given the ball away five times compared to the Panthers who have committed seven total turnovers. If Carolina can win the turnover battle, then expect them to have a great chance to come away with their first divisional win of the year.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Josh Altorfer at @jaltorfer1