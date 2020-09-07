BREAKING: Panthers Bring Back Efe Obada, Place Eli Apple on IR

A wild three days continues for defensive end Efe Obada as he will be returning to the Panthers 53-man roster, per team release. Obada made the team's initial 53-man roster on Saturday, but was waived on Sunday to make room on the roster after the Panthers claimed three players off of waivers.

Obada was re-signed once projected starting cornerback Eli Apple was placed on the injured reserve after dealing with a pair of lingering injuries (hamstring/foot). This will likely mean that rookie and fourth round draft pick Troy Pride Jr. will slide into the starting spot, while recently acquired Rasul Douglas and Corn Elder will be the third and fourth options at corner. Seventh round pick Stanley Thomas-Oliver III will also be in the mix.

