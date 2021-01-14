REPORT: Panthers Expected to Hire Scott Fitterer as General Manager

After a nearly month-long search, the Carolina Panthers have found their next general manager as the team plans to hire Scott Fitterer to replace Marty Hurney, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The hiring has not been made official by the Carolina Panthers as of Thursday evening but is expected to be made soon.

Fitterer comes to Carolina from the Seattle Seahawks where he was the team's Vice President of Football Operations. Fitterer has been a part of the Seahawks organization since 2001 and helped build a winning franchise alongside GM John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll. During his time with the Seahawks, the team made three Super Bowl appearances including one Super Bowl win which was a 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos in 2014.

Fitterer has a scouting background and has overlooked the college scouting department, the NFL Draft, and the scheduling for the scouts throughout the season. Fitterer fits the description of what team owner David Tepper and head coach Matt Rhule were looking for in their new GM which was someone who not only was a great decision-maker and evaluator of talent but someone that would work collaboratively with the head coach.

During his time in Seattle, Fitterer worked hand in hand with both Schneider and Carroll for just about every personnel decision that was made over his 19 years.

The other three candidates that were assumed to be "finalists" for the job were 49ers VP of Player Personnel Adam Peters, Titans Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort, and Chiefs Assistant Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles.

