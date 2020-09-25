Carolina Panthers Final Injury Report Ahead of Week 3 Game

The Carolina Panthers (0-2) will be looking to collect their first win of the 2020 season vs the Chargers this weekend out in Los Angeles. With several players battling injuries, we will keep a close eye on their status throughout the week. Below is the team's official injury report from Friday's practice.

DNP

OL Dennis Daley (ankle)

DT Kawann Short (foot)

FULL Participants

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (concussion)

OG John Miller (ankle/groin)

DE Brian Burns (thigh)

OT Russell Okung (groin)

STATUS FOR SUNDAY'S GAME

DOUBTFUL

LG Dennis Daley

DT Kawann Short

QUESTIONABLE

LT Russell Okung

The Panthers and Chargers will kick things off this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. EST.

