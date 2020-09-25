SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Carolina Panthers Final Injury Report Ahead of Week 3 Game

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers (0-2) will be looking to collect their first win of the 2020 season vs the Chargers this weekend out in Los Angeles. With several players battling injuries, we will keep a close eye on their status throughout the week. Below is the team's official injury report from Friday's practice.

DNP

OL Dennis Daley (ankle)

DT Kawann Short (foot)

FULL Participants

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (concussion)

OG John Miller (ankle/groin)

DE Brian Burns (thigh)

OT Russell Okung (groin)

STATUS FOR SUNDAY'S GAME 

DOUBTFUL

LG Dennis Daley

DT Kawann Short

QUESTIONABLE

LT Russell Okung

The Panthers and Chargers will kick things off this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
PanthersAnalyst
PanthersAnalyst

#StartGregLittle

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carolina Panthers Keys to the Game vs Los Angeles Chargers

Breaking down how Carolina can win on Sunday

Jason Hewitt

by

PanthersAnalyst

Panthers' Staff Impressed with Chargers Rookie QB Justin Herbert

After making his debut against the Chiefs, Justin Herbert will now look to earn his first win in the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers at Chargers

Can the Carolina Panthers cover the spread in week three?

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 9/24

A full list of today's Panthers injury report

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

Behind Enemy Lines with Fernando Ramirez of Charger Report

Getting an in-depth look of the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of this week's game

Schuyler Callihan

WEEK 3 PREVIEW: Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Chargers

The Panthers are looking to collect their first win of the season this Sunday vs the Chargers

Schuyler Callihan

REPORT: Justin Herbert Expected to Start for Chargers vs Panthers

The future QB is expected to make his second straight start

Schuyler Callihan

by

Catking33

BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Place RB Christian McCaffrey on Injured Reserve

Panthers will be without Christian McCaffrey for a minimum of three weeks

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 9/23

A full list of today's Panthers injury report

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers @ Chargers

Carolina and Los Angeles are getting set for week three

Schuyler Callihan

by

Catking33