SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/7

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers (2-2) are getting set to get back on the road this week to take on divisional foe the Atlanta Falcons (0-4). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

DNP

No player missed practice.

Limited

CB Eli Apple (hamstring)

CB Donte Jackson (toe)

TE Chris Manhertz (ankle)

OT Russell Okung (groin)

Full Participant

S Juston Burris (ankle)

OG Dennis Daley (ankle)

OT Greg Little (ankle)

C Matt Paradis (finger)

DT Kawann Short (foot)

DE Stephen Weatherly (knee)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Monday Morning Thoughts: Are the Panthers....Contenders?

The Panthers have won two straight, but are they for real?

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

Panthers Week 4 Snap Counts and What They Mean

Take a look at who got the most playing time for the Panthers last week against the Cardinals and what it means going forward.

Josh Altorfer

Panthers Place Reggie Bonnafon on Practice Squad/Injured List

Another Panthers running back headed to the injured list

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Week 4 Report Card

Grading all three sides of the ball from Carolina's win over Arizona

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers @ Falcons

TV and streaming information for the Panthers week five matchup vs Atlanta

Schuyler Callihan

What We Learned About the Carolina Panthers in Week 4

Things keep getting better for the Carolina Panthers defense

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Soar Up in the MMQB's Team Power Rankings

The Panthers are on a two game winning streak and are playing some solid football

Schuyler Callihan

Brian Burns: "I Don't Think We Can Be Stopped"

Carolina is on a two game winning streak and defensive end Brian Burns is feeling good

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

How Are the Carolina Panthers Winning Without Christian McCaffrey?

Carolina is 2-0 since RB Christian McCaffrey went down with an ankle injury.

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

Winners and Losers From Panthers' Victory Over Cardinals

Covering the winners and losers in Carolina's big win

Jason Hewitt

by

PanthersAnalyst