Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/7

The Carolina Panthers (2-2) are getting set to get back on the road this week to take on divisional foe the Atlanta Falcons (0-4). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

DNP

No player missed practice.

Limited

CB Eli Apple (hamstring)

CB Donte Jackson (toe)

TE Chris Manhertz (ankle)

OT Russell Okung (groin)

Full Participant

S Juston Burris (ankle)

OG Dennis Daley (ankle)

OT Greg Little (ankle)

C Matt Paradis (finger)

DT Kawann Short (foot)

DE Stephen Weatherly (knee)

