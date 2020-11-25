Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/25

The Carolina Panthers (4-7) will be hitting the road this weekend to take on the Minnesota Vikings (4-6) on Sunday at 1 p.m. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

DNP

OL Dennis Daley (concussion)

CB Donte Jackson (toe)

LIMITED

RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder)

OL John Miller (knee/ankle)

CB Rasul Douglas (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPANT

FB Alex Armah (ankle)

QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee)

S Sam Franklin (ankle)

DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (shoulder)

WR DJ Moore (shoulder)

LB Tahir Whitehead (rib)

