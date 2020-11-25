SI.com
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/25

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers (4-7) will be hitting the road this weekend to take on the Minnesota Vikings (4-6) on Sunday at 1 p.m. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

DNP

OL Dennis Daley (concussion)

CB Donte Jackson (toe)

LIMITED

RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder)

OL John Miller (knee/ankle)

CB Rasul Douglas (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPANT 

FB Alex Armah (ankle)

QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee)

S Sam Franklin (ankle)

DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (shoulder)

WR DJ Moore (shoulder)

LB Tahir Whitehead (rib)

JUST IN: Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater Expected to Play Sunday vs Vikings

Barring any setbacks, the Panthers will have Teddy Bridgewater back this week

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Panthers Do Not Expect RB Christian McCaffrey to Play vs Vikings

The Panthers will likely be without their star running back once again

Schuyler Callihan

Player Reactions to the Panthers' Week 11 Shutout

The Panthers pitched a 20-0 shutout vs Detroit this past Sunday and were excited to talk about it

Schuyler Callihan

Brian Burns Earns NFC Defensive Player of the Week Honors

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns had a terrific game this past Sunday

Schuyler Callihan

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Vikings

Getting you all set for this week's Carolina Panthers game!

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Release Week 12 Depth Chart

The Panthers have updated their depth chart ahead of this week's game

Schuyler Callihan

Predicting the Carolina Panthers' Final 5 Games of the Season

Can the Panthers climb their way up to .500?

Schuyler Callihan

Former Panthers LB Sam Mills Named Semifinalist for Pro Football HoF

Panthers legendary linebacker with a chance to get to Canton

Schuyler Callihan

Rhule Says Christian McCaffrey Remains "Week to Week"

The Panthers are hoping to get back Christian McCaffrey this week vs Minnesota

Schuyler Callihan

First Glance at the Minnesota Vikings

Quick preview of the Carolina Panthers' week 12 opponent

Schuyler Callihan