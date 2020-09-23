SI.com
AllPanthers
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 9/23

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers (0-2) will be looking to collect their first win of the 2020 season vs the Chargers this weekend out in Los Angeles. With several players battling injuries, we will keep a close eye on their status throughout the week. Below is the team's official injury report from Wednesday morning's practice.

DNP

OL Dennis Daley (ankle)

DT Kawann Short (foot)

Limited

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (concussion)

OG John Miller (ankle/groin)

DE Brian Burns (thigh)

The Panthers and Chargers will kick things off this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. EST.

