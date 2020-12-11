Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Carolina Panthers Injury Report/Game Status vs Broncos

A full list of who is expected to miss Sunday's game vs Denver
The Carolina Panthers (4-8) will return home this weekend to take on the Denver Broncos (4-8) on Sunday at 1 p.m. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday, which details the game status of injured players.

QUESTIONABLE

S Tre Boston (hamstring)

CB Rasul Douglas (non-injury related)

S Sam Franklin (ankle)

DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder)

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (recently activated from reserve/COVID)

OL Dennis Daley (concussion)

DE Efe Obada (knee)

TE Ian Thomas (knee)

DOUBTFUL

RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder/thigh)

