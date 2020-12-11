Carolina Panthers Injury Report/Game Status vs Broncos
The Carolina Panthers (4-8) will return home this weekend to take on the Denver Broncos (4-8) on Sunday at 1 p.m. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday, which details the game status of injured players.
QUESTIONABLE
S Tre Boston (hamstring)
CB Rasul Douglas (non-injury related)
S Sam Franklin (ankle)
DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder)
DE Yetur Gross-Matos (recently activated from reserve/COVID)
OL Dennis Daley (concussion)
DE Efe Obada (knee)
TE Ian Thomas (knee)
DOUBTFUL
RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder/thigh)
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.