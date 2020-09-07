INJURY REPORT: Panthers Potentially Down 2 Starters for Week One

For the most part, the Carolina Panthers have been relatively healthy over the last month as they navigated through training camp.

Unfortunately they were unable to make it to the season opener unscathed. Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Monday afternoon that starting left guard Dennis Daley is dealing with a sprained ankle. Daley's status for this weekend's game is still up in the air.

"I don't really know how long to say for Dennis. I don't know if it's day-to-day or even longer - he had a sprained ankle and Eli (Apple) is still battling with the hamstring and a foot so both of those guys are out right now."

Daley has been someone Rhule and the Panthers coaching staff has been really pleased with and were expecting big things from him in 2020 and it's not hard to see why. Last year, he was recognized by Pro Football Focus for his performance in week six, receiving a 82.3 grade, ranking him second among all rookies for that week.

If Daley is unable to go, expect Michael Schofield III to slide right into the starting lineup. Schofield signed with the Panthers this offseason on a one-year, $1.5 million deal. He started all 32 games for the Chargers over the last two seasons at right guard, so either he or John Miller will have to flip to the left side for the time being.

Sunday, the Panthers claimed cornerback Rasul Douglas off of waivers from the Eagles, which may have to do with Apple's lingering injuries. Douglas, Troy Pride Jr., and Corn Elder could all see expanded roles in week one if Apple is unable to go.

