SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

INJURY REPORT: Panthers Potentially Down 2 Starters for Week One

Schuyler Callihan

For the most part, the Carolina Panthers have been relatively healthy over the last month as they navigated through training camp. 

Unfortunately they were unable to make it to the season opener unscathed. Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Monday afternoon that starting left guard Dennis Daley is dealing with a sprained ankle. Daley's status for this weekend's game is still up in the air.

"I don't really know how long to say for Dennis. I don't know if it's day-to-day or even longer - he had a sprained ankle and Eli (Apple) is still battling with the hamstring and a foot so both of those guys are out right now."

Daley has been someone Rhule and the Panthers coaching staff has been really pleased with and were expecting big things from him in 2020 and it's not hard to see why. Last year, he was recognized by Pro Football Focus for his performance in week six, receiving a 82.3 grade, ranking him second among all rookies for that week.

If Daley is unable to go, expect Michael Schofield III to slide right into the starting lineup. Schofield signed with the Panthers this offseason on a one-year, $1.5 million deal. He started all 32 games for the Chargers over the last two seasons at right guard, so either he or John Miller will have to flip to the left side for the time being. 

Sunday, the Panthers claimed cornerback Rasul Douglas off of waivers from the Eagles, which may have to do with Apple's lingering injuries. Douglas, Troy Pride Jr., and Corn Elder could all see expanded roles in week one if Apple is unable to go.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tepper Explains Reasoning Behind Cam Newton's Release

Injury concerns wasn't the only reason Cam Newton is no longer with the Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

by

Dcv1219

Analyzing David Tepper's Reasoning on Cam Newton's Release

"We made the best possible decision we could given the circumstances."

Jason Hewitt

by

Dawkboi28

ROSTER MOVE: TE Colin Thompson Added to Panthers 53-Man Roster

Carolina adds a third tight end to the active roster

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Announce 13 of 16 Players on Practice Squad

Reggie Bonnafon and Kaare Vedvik are highlights within the squad

Jason Hewitt

Could Rasul Douglas Fight His Way Into a Starting Role?

Rasul Douglas brings experience and a history of success with him to Carolina

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Panthers Claim CB Rasul Douglas, 2 Others Off Waivers

Carolina gained a new corner, defensive end, and tackle

Jason Hewitt

by

Mrk961

Why Gross-Matos' Awkwardness is Beneficial to the Panthers

The Carolina Panthers could have their next elite pass rusher

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Panthers Waive a 2020 Draftee, Efe Obada & Matt Kaskey

Corresponding moves have been made to allow room for the Panthers three latest pickups

Schuyler Callihan

Final Projection of the Panthers' 53-Man Roster

A limited number of spots are available on the Panthers' roster. We breakdown who to expect to see on Saturday's finalized roster.

Schuyler Callihan

Examining the 3 Undrafted Free Agents that Made the Panthers Roster

Carolina decided to keep three UDFA's on the active roster

Schuyler Callihan