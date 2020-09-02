SI.com
AllPanthers
Panthers Place 2nd Player on COVID-19 List

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers have done a really good job of keeping players, coaches, and other team personnel safe since reporting for training camp and was one of the last few teams to have zero players on the COVID list.

On Monday, defensive back Derrek Thomas became the first Panther to be placed on the reserve/COVID list. The very next day, offensive guard Chris Reed became the second player in as many days to be placed on the list. 

Although it didn't happen right out of the gate, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule knew that it would be almost impossible to completely avoid.

"It's infected hundreds of thousands of people," Rhule said. I think we've realized all along we would have to put people on the COVID list."

The Panthers were slated to begin Tuesday's practice at 11:50, but was pushed back so that the team could go through another round of testing to ensure the safety of everyone in the building.

"We did our normal testing this morning as we got here and just kind of listened to our doctors and trainers and went out and did a second round of the point-of-care testing."

Due to the league policy COVID-19, teams may not disclose whether a player is quarantining or has tested positive for the virus.

Reed signed with the Panthers this offseason after spending time with the Jaguars and Dolphins in the first four years of his career. He has appeared in 33 games, making just nine starts. 

