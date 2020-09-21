SI.com
AllPanthers
REPORT: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Could Miss "Multiple Weeks"

Schuyler Callihan

During Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey sustained an ankle injury in the fourth quarter and did not return. His status to return was listed as questionable, but once the game got out of reach, there was no use in risking further injury.

Now, it looks as if McCaffrey is going to miss some a few games, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

McCaffrey has not missed a single game since coming to the NFL in 2017 and that streak appears to be in serious danger. Losing McCaffrey for an extended period of time would put the Panthers in a really tough spot offensively, since he is the straw that stirs the drink. In 2019, he became just the third player in NFL history to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in both rushing and receiving in the same season, joining Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig.

The Panthers will turn to Mike Davis, who has served as McCaffrey's backup through the first two weeks of the season and has only ran the ball one time thus far. Davis replaced McCaffrey in the fourth quarter on Sunday and hauled in eight receptions for 74 yards. The only other back on Carolina's active roster is Trenton Cannon, who has not taken a single offensive snap yet this season.

