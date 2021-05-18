Sports Illustrated home
BREAKING: Panthers Re-Sign LB Julian Stanford

The Panthers bring back a key special teamer.
Author:
Publish date:

Tuesday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced that they have signed unrestricted free agent linebacker Julian Stanford.

The 6'1", 230-pound linebacker made 10 tackles in 2020 and saw 261 snaps on special teams compared to just 16 defensive snaps.

Some special team players are often taken for granted, but not Julian Stanford. This is a guy that knows his role and doesn't try to do anything that he can't do. He can plug in at linebacker as needed, but he has made his living on the special teams units of the Jaguars, Lions, Jets, Bills, and now, Panthers.

