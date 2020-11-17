SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Carolina Panthers Release TE Seth DeValve from Practice Squad

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday evening that veteran tight end Seth DeValve has been released from the practice squad.

DeValve signed with the Panthers back in March on a one-year contract, but was released shortly after suffering a non-football injury. Carolina brought back DeValve earlier this month and was thought to be someone that could get elevated to the active roster and contribute in a tight end group that has been extremely disappointing this season.

DeValve spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns where he reeled in 48 receptions, 596 yards, and four touchdowns. In 2019, DeValve landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and only totaled 12 receptions for 140 yards and zero touchdowns.

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady told reporters earlier this month that he has confidence in all three of the team's active tight ends (Ian Thomas, Chris Manhertz, and Colin Thomspon) and felt that they have progressed throughout the season.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Panthers May Consider Shutting Down Injured CB Donte Jackson

This would be a huge hit to the secondary, but may not be a bad move

Schuyler Callihan

by

Reg100

Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The All Panthers staff picks this week's game between Carolina and Tampa Bay

Schuyler Callihan

Shaq Thompson: "We're a Damn Good Football Team, We've Just Got to Play as a Team"

Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson laid into his teammates following the team's loss to Tampa Bay

Schuyler Callihan

First Glance at the Detroit Lions

Quick preview of the Carolina Panthers' week 11 opponent

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Open as Home Favorites Over Detroit Lions

The Panthers are........favored?

Schuyler Callihan

Rhule Says Teddy Bridgewater's Injury is "Not Significant"

The Panthers may have just caught a huge break with the seriousness of Bridgewater's knee

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Sign QB Tommy Stevens to Practice Squad

The Panthers get the guy they've been eyeing up for several months

Schuyler Callihan

Top Performers in the Panthers' Loss to Tampa Bay

Carolina may have lost, but it wasn't because of these guys

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Report Card: Offense vs Tampa Bay

Grading how the Panthers' offense performed in the week 10 loss to the Buccaneers

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Report Card: Defense vs Tampa Bay

Grading how the Panthers' defense performed in the loss vs Tampa Bay

Schuyler Callihan