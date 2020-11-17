Carolina Panthers Release TE Seth DeValve from Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday evening that veteran tight end Seth DeValve has been released from the practice squad.

DeValve signed with the Panthers back in March on a one-year contract, but was released shortly after suffering a non-football injury. Carolina brought back DeValve earlier this month and was thought to be someone that could get elevated to the active roster and contribute in a tight end group that has been extremely disappointing this season.

DeValve spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns where he reeled in 48 receptions, 596 yards, and four touchdowns. In 2019, DeValve landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and only totaled 12 receptions for 140 yards and zero touchdowns.

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady told reporters earlier this month that he has confidence in all three of the team's active tight ends (Ian Thomas, Chris Manhertz, and Colin Thomspon) and felt that they have progressed throughout the season.

