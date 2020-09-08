SI.com
AllPanthers
Panthers Waive DB Derrek Thomas with Injury Settlement

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, the Carolina Panthers announced that defensive back Derrek Thomas had cleared COVID-19 testing protocols and had been removed from the reserve/COVID list. Thomas was then reverted back to reserve/injured and was waived by the Panthers with an injury settlement.

Photo courtesy of Panthers.com

Although he had been placed on the reserve/COVID list, it does not necessarily mean that he has tested positive for the virus. It could also mean that he could have been around someone that has the virus and was exposed to it. The NFL will not release the details of each case. Players that test positive will have to give permission to release the information or announce it publicly themselves.

Thomas began his career at Temple as a wide receiver, but switched to the defensive side of the ball as a junior in 2016 prior to following Matt Rhule to Baylor for his final year of college ball. He totaled 56 tackles, two interceptions, and 19 passes defended during his collegiate career.

