Carolina Panthers Week One Opponent Leaked

The Panthers will be home for the start of the 2022 season.

The NFL is set to release the 2022 schedules for all 32 teams tonight at 8 p.m. EST on the NFL Network. However, as always, there are always leaks of the schedule that come out hours before it is announced on television.

According to multiple reports, the Carolina Panthers will be opening up the season by hosting the Cleveland Browns inside Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers and Browns were both heavily involved in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes and the two have also had conversations about a trade involving quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Panthers seem content moving forward with Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker, and Matt Corral, but GM Scott Fitterer said that there are 'no absolutes" in regards to making any future moves for a quarterback. If the Browns are forced to release Mayfield, the Panthers could make a move for the former No. 1 overall pick.

