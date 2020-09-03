SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayInside The Den+
Search

CBS Announces TV Crew for Panthers/Raiders Season Opener

Schuyler Callihan

In just 11 days, the Carolina Panthers will lift the lid on the Matt Rhule era as they will play host to the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m. on CBS.

Recently, CBS announced its broadcast team lineups with Greg Gumbel serving as the play-by-play announcer for next week's season opener. Gumbel will be joined by former NFL starting quarterback Rich Gannon and former NFL kicker Jay Feely, who will serve as color analysts for the broadcast.

It will be interesting to see how the broadcast looks considering there won't be any fans in the stands. The Panthers recently announced that they will not allow spectators for their week one matchup, but will be closely working with government and public health officials to continue formulating a plan for the return of fans. Carolina's next home game isn't until October 4th when they host the Arizona Cardinals.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. 

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chris Manhertz Looking to be "The Garbageman" Like His Basketball Days

The tight end could be catching a lot more passes this season

Jason Hewitt

OFFICIAL: Panthers Sign LB James Onwualu

Carolina gets back to a full roster after signing free agent linebacker

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: LB Julian Stanford Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers linebacker Julian Stanford could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Kaare Vedvik Brings "Added Value" to Panthers Special Teams Unit

Carolina continues to have competition at both kicker and punter

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Place 2nd Player on COVID-19 List

For the second time in as many days, the Panthers have added a player to the reserve/COVID list

Schuyler Callihan

Rhule Discusses Possibility of Keeping Three QB's on Panthers' Active Roster

Both Will Grier and P.J. Walker may end up on the Panthers' 53-man roster

Schuyler Callihan

by

Schuyler Callihan

INJURY UPDATE: Panthers TE Ian Thomas Currently Out with a Toe Injury

The Panthers' projected starting tight end went down with an injury earlier this week

Schuyler Callihan

What the Andre Smith Trade Means For Panthers' Roster

Carolina's roster is cut down to 79 players

Jason Hewitt

by

Schuyler Callihan

Inside the Panthers' Decision to Cancel Saturday's Practice

Tre Boston: "We're more than just athletes"

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: LS J.J. Jansen Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers long snapper J.J. Jansen could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan