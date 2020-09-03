CBS Announces TV Crew for Panthers/Raiders Season Opener

In just 11 days, the Carolina Panthers will lift the lid on the Matt Rhule era as they will play host to the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m. on CBS.

Recently, CBS announced its broadcast team lineups with Greg Gumbel serving as the play-by-play announcer for next week's season opener. Gumbel will be joined by former NFL starting quarterback Rich Gannon and former NFL kicker Jay Feely, who will serve as color analysts for the broadcast.

It will be interesting to see how the broadcast looks considering there won't be any fans in the stands. The Panthers recently announced that they will not allow spectators for their week one matchup, but will be closely working with government and public health officials to continue formulating a plan for the return of fans. Carolina's next home game isn't until October 4th when they host the Arizona Cardinals.

