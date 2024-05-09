CBS Sports Ranks Four Rookie QBs Ahead of Bryce Young
Bryce Young didn't have much of a chance to make a strong first impression in the NFL thanks to the circus he was thrown into. The 2023 first overall pick had numerous people in his ear telling him different things in regards to his footwork, progressions, and so on. This is ultimately what led to the firing of Frank Reich just a couple of months into the season.
So, of course, Young is going to rank near the bottom on just about every one of these preseason QB power rankings. According to CBS Sports' first set of QB rankings, Young checks in at No. 31, ahead of Daniel Jones (New York Giants).
Putting Young ahead of Jones is interesting, at least at this point in his career. Yes, Jones has underwhelmed too, but he's shown flashes of being a solid quarterback from time to time. Putting JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels, and Caleb Williams - none of which have thrown a pass in the NFL - ahead of Young is even more headscratching. Probably more so with McCarthy and Nix, you know, the two guys that are viewed as reaches in the draft.
The entire narrative around Young could change for the better pretty early in 2024 now that he has a fully aligned coaching staff and an offensive line that can protect him.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Could Miles Sanders Still Have a Role in Carolina?
Panthers Release Jersey Numbers for 2024 Draft Picks