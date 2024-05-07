Panthers Release Jersey Numbers for 2024 Draft Picks
Jersey numbers for the new guys are officially here.
In this story:
Maybe the closest thing to the excitement of the draft for fans is the unveiling of what jersey numbers the draft picks are going to wear with their new team in the NFL. Today, the Panthers official team website updated the roster, displaying which jersey numbers each draft pick has decided on.
Note: Jersey numbers are subject to change.
WR Xavier Legette - No. 17
RB Jonathon Brooks - No. 24
LB Trevin Wallace - No. 56
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders - No. 85
CB Chau Smith-Wade - No. 26
DT Jaden Crumedy - No. 96
LB Michael Barrett - No. 41
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Three Panthers Most Impacted by Offseason Moves
What the Addition of Rashaad Penny Means for a Crowded Panthers RB Room
Published