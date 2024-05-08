Could Miles Sanders Still Have a Role in Carolina?
This offseason, the Carolina Panthers have made a concerted effort to improve the run game by patching up the interior of the offensive line and adding a couple of new backs to the mix to infuse competition.
The previous regime gave Miles Sanders the richest contract of any free agent running back last offseason and let’s just say the returns weren’t exactly what you would have hoped for just one year in. Sanders has three years remaining on that deal, however, there is a potential out in his contract after 2024 with no guaranteed money due in the final two years.
Drafting Jonathon Brooks in the second round and signing veteran Rashaad Penny has sparked some speculation in regards to Sanders’ future, but I don’t believe the two are necessarily tied together. That’s not to say the Panthers can’t or won’t move on from Sanders this offseason, but with Brooks recovering from an ACL tear and Penny having a career plagued by injuries, it doesn’t scream doom for Miles in Carolina.
One of the many things the Panthers’ offense did not have a year ago was a short-yardage power back. If that’s all Penny gives you and he can be effective in that role, than that’s fine. You drafted Brooks for a reason and there are still high expectations for Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders from within the building.
At the end of the day, Sanders is the most expensive player in the room. That doesn’t mean he’ll be handed the bulk of the carries, but he will get his opportunity, assuming he stays put, and he should. He’s proven to be a quality starting back in the league and his worst year in the NFL came behind one of the worst offensive lines in an offense that lacked cohesion.
